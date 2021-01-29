Museveni summons NRM MPs to discuss elections

President Museveni has summoned the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party caucus to discuss the just concluded elections and the fate of at least 169 ruling party legislators who lost the election.

The meeting, which is scheduled for Saturday at an undisclosed venue, will also be the first one since the beginning of Covid-19 lockdown in March last year.

The government chief whip, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, who also lost her parliamentary seat as Kiboga District Woman Member of Parliament, told Daily Monitor yesterday that there are three items on the agenda.

The first item will be her communication, followed by President Museveni’s address and then have a plenary to discuss the elections.

“This being our first meeting after the elections and having some of our members not going through, it will be an opportunity for them to interact,” she said.

The ruling party senior party officials, including Vice President Edward Ssekandi, lost their seats in Buganda region, which had previously supported President Museveni.

The NRM caucus spokesperson, Ms Margaret Muhanga, had earlier said the meeting would discuss the “post-election situation”.

Other sources said the President will also talk about his agenda for his next five-year term after he was re-elected for the sixth term on January 14. He is expected to list his seven-point plan for the new term and the budget implications.

In his victory speech, Mr Museveni said he would not tolerate what he called wrong setting of priorities by Parliament.

“We are not going to tolerate the mis-budgeting of Parliament. In the past, I was polite. I didn’t want to talk about this because many of the people involved were my supporters,” he said.

He also promised to converge a meeting of the newly-elected ruling party Members of Parliament at National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi after their swearing-in to discuss the controversy surrounding the consistent MPs’ decisions to increase their own salaries.

