I’m single in public – Geosteady

A few weeks ago, Geosteady and his girlfriend Prima Kardashi broke up for the fifth time or more but unlike on previous occasions, they have gone a month without reconciling.

However, that might be what he wants the public to perceive because we eavesdropped on him telling his friends that he is single in public.

He said this last Saturday during Kapa Cat’s concert, where he was an invited guest. So is this to say that Geosteady and Prima were just pulling stunts on us with their break up rumours yet privately, they are still a couple?

From what we also heard, these are Geosteady’s games whenever he has a new song or event coming up. Remember the Lydia Jazmine dating rumour in time of “Same Way”?

And then the child neglect rumour. Whatever the story, sebo, quit playing on our heads… struggle etuwuba!

