Cindy takes musical break to “enjoy life”

Early this year, Cindy proved herself when she successfully held a concert at Cricket Oval, Lugogo.

This same year, the singer got engaged to actor Joel Atiku. With all this and then Covid-19, Cindy believes she needs a break, perhaps from music to concentrate on other things.

“Taking a long break to enjoy life,” she posted on her timeline.

Although she was not specific on how long she will take, Cindy warned her rivals not to get too comfortable with her absence because she will be back.

“Don’t get too comfortable though, because you know me, when I get back, I AM back.” Go get your rest mami.

