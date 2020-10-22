Am not marrying Momo19 before producing for me – Daxx Kartel

Uganda’s comical singer Daxx Kartel has made himself clear on when he will be legalizing their bonking session with fiancé Momo19.

Kartel real names Suleiman Ssebunya, came out to clear the rumour that the two are set to marry soon.

“I’m not wedding anybody until I get a child out of her,” Daxx Kartel revealed.

Rumour has it that the ‘Bamuzala mu baala’ singer together with his woman Momo 19 had planned to walk down the aisle shortly after 2021 elections.

However, up to now, Momo19 seems to not have conceived even, which means that the wedding plans have to be postponed until Daxx Kartel sees a kid.

Anyway, we wait to see what these lovebirds are up to. Teka sente wolaba

