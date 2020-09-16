76-year-old Museveni to be nominated on November 2 for another rap

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has booked November 2, 2020 to nominate Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as a presidential candidate for the 2021 elections.

A letter signed by the party Secretary General, Justine Lumumba and seen by this reporter indicates that she will present the 76-year-old veteran leader before the EC on the said date at 10am.

“In response to the Electoral Commission Election Road map (2020/2021), the National Resistance Movement nominate November 2, 2020 at 10am as the date and time, respectively, on which the NRM Secretary General will present NRM Presidential flag bearer H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for nomination as a Presidential Candidate 2021-26. The purpose of this letter is to communicate the above, book the afore-mentioned date and time and request to be informed about the venue where nominations will take place,” reads part of the letter dated September 15, 2020.

President Museveni who has been in power since 1986 was recently declared NRM flag bearer unopposed.

Museveni faces stiff competition from the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who’s lately seen as his biggest critic.

The 38-year-old who hopes to block Museveni’s plan to extend his rule to the fourth decade accuses the veteran leader of overstaying in power.

