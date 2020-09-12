Tottenham season preview 2020-21

Tottenham’s first full season in their new stadium saw an unexpected change of manager and a mixed bag of results in a turbulent campaign.

The filming of an Amazon documentary throughout it all only added to the drama.

But what storylines lie ahead in 2020-21?

How did they perform in 2019-20?

It was certainly a rollercoaster ride of a season for Tottenham — some would even say documentary-worthy.

After an excellent 2018-19 brought both a top-four finish and a maiden Champions League final, things quickly unravelled.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in November, ending a hugely successful spell under the Argentine on a surprisingly sour note.

Jose Mourinho (pictured above) was swiftly brought in as his replacement, picking up 14th-placed Spurs and quickly guiding them to five wins from seven games.

Form following that good start was very patchy but a solid end to the campaign secured Europa League qualification.

Who are the new faces?

Signed from Southampton for £15million, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should give some much-needed quality in the ‘pivot’ position of Mourinho’s set-up.

The experienced boss has always shown a preference for one of his midfielders to sit in front of the defence and help start attacks from deep.

Wolves full-back Matt Doherty, one of the Premier League’s best players in his position while at Molineux, was picked up for the same fee as Hojbjerg.

And the Irishman will be as much of an asset going forward as he is to the backline.

Free agent Joe Hart did not cost Spurs a penny and the keeper’s experience could come in useful in and around the club.

What is the manager saying?

“We are not the kind of club who can spend a fortune on players but we are all working hard to give a good balance to the squad.

“I want, I need a striker. But I want to make it very, very clear that the club knows that I need a striker and they also want a striker.

“Are we going to get one? I believe so, I honestly believe so. The team needs it for the balance of the squad.

“I don’t like that word ‘back-up’. I know we have one of the best strikers in the world. The best striker in England.

“But I don’t like the word ‘back-up’. A squad is a squad.

“A striker can play with Harry Kane. A striker who comes here won’t be filling the back-up situation.

“It’s not to support us in such a difficult season. It’s also to try and play. And why not play with Harry?”

What do the fans expect?

Despite an impressive start and reasonable finish to his personal 2019-20 campaign, some Tottenham fans still hold reservations over Mourinho.

His style of play and general attitude is not to everybody’s taste, but there is no denying his determination to bring success to Spurs in some form.

While domestic cups and the Europa League may be the most realistic chance of a trophy, supporters will want to see their side push hard to reclaim a place in the top four.

When is their first game?

Tottenham begin their campaign at home to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton on Sunday. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and kicks off at 4.30pm.powered by Rubicon Project

A Michael Keane own goal was all that separated the sides when the Toffees were in town back in July, with another tight contest between two ambitious teams on the cards here.

Related

Share News







