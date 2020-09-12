Liverpool season preview 2020-21

For Liverpool, 2019-20 was a campaign where many demons were laid to rest.

The rampant Reds ended a 30-year wait for title glory, blowing away the competition to become Premier League champions at a canter.

But can Jurgen Klopp’s men repeat the feat this season?

How did they perform in 2019-20?

In a word? Sensationally.

Despite winning the Champions League and racking up a fantastic 97 Premier League points in 2018-19, Klopp’s side were again widely expected to fall short to Manchester City in the title race.

But the season was a complete procession as Liverpool won 26 of their first 27 matches and put a massive 22-point cushion between themselves and City prior to a first loss at Watford.

Burnley were the only side to earn a point at fortress Anfield as records tumbled left, right and centre.

Although 99 points is not the league’s biggest ever haul, this was the most dominant title win of modern times.

Who are the new faces?

As is often the case with successful sides, emphasis from Klopp (pictured above) has always been on retaining his key players rather than tampering with a winning formula.

Greek full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas signed from Olympiacos this summer as a long-term project who can also provide some immediate competition to Andy Robertson.

Long-running rumours linking Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara with a switch to Merseyside have yet to come to fruition but there is still time for a deal to be struck.

What is the manager saying?

“Winning the league is the best problem you can have. Everybody wants to become champions.

“We will face incredibly strong teams so it’s all about us… how we can put these intense performances on the pitch again and again and again.

“Someone told me we have to defend the title. If there is a title out there, we showed last year we are able to go for it.

“That doesn’t mean we will win it this season but it is there to be attacked. That is how I understand it.

“No games, no points, let’s go for it.”

What do the fans expect?

With great achievement comes great expectation.

As such, Liverpool’s aspirations are naturally to retain the Premier League title — but it could prove a tough task.

Bookmakers have installed City as favourites, while free-spending Chelsea are doing their best to bridge the gap.

Reds fans are still riding the crest of a wave from last term, with Klopp’s status virtually untouchable on Merseyside.

They will hope, and expect, for a stellar defence of their crown to be delivered.

When is their first game?

Liverpool’s title-winning campaign started at home to Championship winners Norwich and it will be a case of deja vu this time around as newly-promoted Leeds head to Anfield tomorrow.

The game kicks off at 5.30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with Marcelo Bielsa’s visitors hoping to mark their return to England’s top tier with a famous victory.

