I regret giving out money during lockdown – Irene Ntale

The first months of lockdown came with a lot of challenges especially financial.

Many celebrities donated foodstuff to Ugandans through the prime minister’s office but Irene Ntale came up with a better way of helping out.

The songbird used her social media to give back to those in need and it really worked. She gave out Mobile Money on her socials but it got to a point where the numbers were overwhelming and she couldn’t handle it anymore.

“I got overwhelmed at some point and I could no longer afford it but this also became a problem. People abused and criticised me to the extent that I regretted having done it in the first place,” Irene told us.

Would she do it again? “Never!” she said.

