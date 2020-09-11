Daddy Andre recommended Nina Roz over Mina Izah

Not long ago, Nina Roz switched management from Sure Entertainment to Black Market barely seven months after her two projects – “Kyoyoyo” and “Ntika Nkutike”, but we have reliably been informed that Black Market will only be entrusted with distributing her music.

How she got signed to the label is, however, what interested us.

According to a reliable source, the Black Market team was targeting Mina Izah but music producer and artiste Daddy Andre told them to instead go for Nina Roz.

And just like that, the Mina Izah missed out on her chance of getting signed to the US-based label. Nina Roz joins Angella Katatumba, Bruno K and Daddy Andre.

We couldn’t get any comment from Andre as he did not pick our calls by press time.

