Iryn Namubiru pushes show over Covid-19 scare

About two weeks ago, Iryn Namubiru was supposed to perform at the weekly Fezah event but her show was postponed due to the coronavirus cases reported at Design Hub.

It is around this same time that gospel artiste Isaac Rucci also tested positive with the virus.

We later learnt that three other people were found to be positive and many thought Iryn was among them. The singer has, however, come out and denied the rumours.

“After the Covid-19 scare and possible exposure, I got tested and all is good! I am safe, But let’s continue staying safe,” Namubiru assured her fans.

With this exposure, her performance that was supposed to take place on August 16 was postponed to September 13.

Related

Share News







