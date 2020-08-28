August 29, 2020

I will retire at 80 – Angella Katatumba

15 hours ago

This year, Angella Katatumba made a surprise comeback with the hit song “Tonelabila” featuring Daddy Andre.

Before then, we had written her off as an artiste. And now after facing and beating Covid-19, the singer says there will not be no more breaks and stopping the music.

To be exact, Katatumba said she will only retire from music at 80 years.

Now, we are not really sure how old she is but girl seems determined. “I want to do music until I’m 80 years. I want to go at it like the Tina Turners of this world. The Jennifer Lopez’s, who are showing no sign of giving up,” Angella said.

The philanthropist also added that music is her first love so she cannot wake up and leave despite the challenges that come along the way.

Staff Writter

https://www.dailyexclusives.co.ug

See author's posts

Share News
Tags:

More Stories

MP Thomas Tayebwa in hot soup over assaulting Umeme employee

8 hours ago

Japan’s PM Abe resigning for health reasons

15 hours ago

Bobi Wine killing own supporters to implicate govt, says Museveni

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.