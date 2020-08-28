August 29, 2020

Felista’s dad shifts from Salaama Rd to Kisaasi

15 hours ago

Covid-19 has tested people in different ways. Some have lost jobs while others have lost lives and for artiste Felista di superstar and dad, the hustle is still on.

Despite having received a scholarship at Kampala Parents School at the beginning of the year, things have not been smooth back home as they had arrears of about five months to clear.

According to Michael Nyanzi Kasibante, he was spending 20K on Felistar’s daily transport to school. So this week, he took a bold decision and shifted from Salaama Rd Boston to Kisaasi.

Now, many have called out the guy over moving into a pricier house yet crying of hard times but here is what he had to say: “I have been spending around Sh1.2 million on Felista’s transport every term so shifting to Kisaasi, which is near her school, will work for us.”

Sometime ago, Kasibante was looking for someone who would donate to them a car to transport his daughter to school and help boost her music career but we do not know how that went.

Staff Writter

https://www.dailyexclusives.co.ug

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

MP Thomas Tayebwa in hot soup over assaulting Umeme employee

8 hours ago

Japan’s PM Abe resigning for health reasons

15 hours ago

Bobi Wine killing own supporters to implicate govt, says Museveni

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.