Uganda covid-19 deaths rise to 11

Uganda has registered two new covid-19 deaths pushing the toll to 11.

According to the Ministry of Health press statement, the two fatalities are residents of Kampala metropolitan area. One is a 60-year old male of Indian origin who died at International Hospital Kampala, and the other is a 55 year old Ugandan male who passed on while admitted in intensive care unit at Mulago National Referral hospital.

“They both had signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19. Results from the laboratories confirmed SARS-Cov2,”reads the statement in part.

Meanwhile more 21 covid-19 cases have been registered bringing the total number of cases to 1,353.

Out of the new confirmed cases, eight are truck drivers, three are contacts to previously confirmed cases in Kampala metropolitan area, and one is a returnee from South Sudan.

Five of the cases are alerts from Kampala Metropolitan area while four are form Masaka, Kasese, Luwero and Iganga.

source: DM

Related

Share News







