Liverpool complete deal for defender Tsimikas

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of defender Konstantinos Tsimikas on a long-term deal.

A Greece international who plays at left-back, Tsimikas joins the Premier League champions from Olympiacos for a reported fee of £11.7million (€13m).

The arrival of the 24-year-old provides an additional option to Andy Robertson, covering an area of need in Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool had also been linked with Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis, though reports suggested they were unable to come close to agreeing a fee for the Northern Ireland international.

“I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, [it’s] the biggest club in the world,” Tsimikas told Liverpool’s official website. “It’s an honour to be here and I will give my best.”

“The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.

“With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level.

“[I want] to achieve [our] goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League.”

Tsimikas played in both legs as Olympiacos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League, though their run in the competition was ended by Wolves in the following round.

His addition provides competition at a position Robertson has made his own. The Scotland international played in 36 league games in the title-winning campaign, with Klopp also using midfielder James Milner in the role.

