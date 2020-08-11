Policemen and soldiers sentenced for being double agents with Rwanda

Two senior police officers have been remanded to Makindye Military prison over offences about sharing security information with the Rwandan government.

The suspects; Mr Benon Akandwanaho, a community liaison officer for Kira Police Station, and Mr Frank Sabiiti, a counter-terrorism official attached to Mutukula border post, appeared before the General Court Martial in Makindye on Monday.

The policemen are jointly charged with five soldiers; Lt Alex Kasamula attached to Military Police at Makindye, Lt Phillip Ankunda, a pilot attached to the Special Forces Command, Pte Nathan Ndwaine, a student of flight engineering and maintenance at Nakasongola Air Defence facility, Pte Moses Asiimwe, an airplane mechanical engineer and Pte Godfrey Mugabi.

They denied the charges and were remanded to military prison. The offences attract up to a death sentence upon conviction.

Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, the court chairman, remanded the suspects until August 31 for mention of their cases, pending completion of investigations.

The accused were arrested by a joint team of military intelligence officers and police about three months ago, and detained at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka.

Source: DM

