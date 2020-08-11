Eddy Kenzo Speaks Out on Viral Audio

Singer Adiriisa Musuuza, better known as Eddy Kenzo has dismissed the assertions that he and Presidential contender Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) are at loggerheads.

Eddy Kenzo stressed at a press conference in Kampala on Tuesday that he and Bobi Wine are and will continue to be friends.

He was responding to a recorded phone conversation in which he went off on the Kyadondo East MP, accusing him of overlooking and downgrading fellow musicians now that he has become a prominent politician.

In the conversation recording which went viral on social media, Kenzo even threatened to run to exile if Bobi Wine became president of Uganda.

However, at today’s conference, the award winning singer seemed to walk back on his comments and even blamed the public for reading too much into it.

He said the conversation was private and not meant for the public.

“I was speaking with a fellow musician about a person that we both love. This was a private call which was unfortunately recorded and shared. I was speaking from the heart and I have a weakness. I might have used anger but I wouldn’t have said the same words openly in front of cameras.”

Kenzo said he was angry at Bobi Wine because he sent him a message but the latter received it and refused to respond.

