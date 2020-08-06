Covid-19: Dozens of South Sudan medics test positive

South Sudan’s health ministry says about 78 frontline healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

One male healthcare worker has died, according to a health official.

“It is very unfortunate to mention that we have lost one of the healthcare workers. He used to work at Juba Teaching Hospital, he is one of the people that were affected by the virus and this is the only record we have as a fatality amongst healthcare workers,” Dr Matthew Tut told journalists in the capital, Juba.

Last month, eight health workers resigned because of pressure from their families, who expressed concerns that they might bring the virus home and infect their relatives.

