Bobi Wine blasts opinion poll

Kyadondo East legislator and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that the opinion poll that put President Museveni ahead of him was state sponsored to ‘pave way for his rigging machine.’

According to poll conducted by a research firm, Research World International, Museveni is still Uganda’s favorite presidential candidate with a 47% margin.

The poll indicated that the People Power and National Unity Platform boss Kyagulanyi is the second favoured candidate to replace President Museveni when he finally retires. Kyagulanyi scored 22% and Besigye 17%.

According to Dr. Patrick Wakida, the CEO of Research World International, participants were not asked to state the names of candidates.

“We didn’t list the candidates, we wanted people to give us names as they are and you have Museveni at 47%, Kyagulanyi at 22%, Dr Kizza Besigye at 17.”

The First Son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, got a 6% according to the report.

Wakida added that the majority of people we interviewed are those who never went to school and live in villages.

They are the majority in the country.

Several politicians and opinion leaders had diverging views about the survey with many saying the results don’t represent majority of Ugandans.

In a Facebook post, Kyagulanyi said that his camp will not be diverted because all signs are clear that he is winning the forthcoming election.

Kyagulanyi said: “Museveni reading from the Dictators’ Playbook yet again! Whenever we approach elections, he sponsors fake organisations to release fake opinion polls giving him an upper hand so as to pave way for his rigging machine. We must remain ALERT. The signs are all over that the man is on the way out.”

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the spokesperson of FDC, too, blasted the poll.

“Each time there is an election, there will be a poll to show Museveni is leading. I came to this event because I was invited. In my opinion, these figures are contradictory.”

Winnie Kiiza, the Kasese Woman MP said President Museveni is happy that the majority of Ugandans are illiterate.

“That they don’t know they have a right to health care and education. Security is good, but the economics is equally important,” she said.

