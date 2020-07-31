Caf president undecided on pursuing the second term

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) President Ahmad Ahmad says he is undecided about running for a second term in office next year.

Caf’s next poll is scheduled to take place in March 2021 in Ethiopia, where the Malagasy stunningly dethroned long-standing leader Issa Hayatou in 2017.

Ahmad, the subject of an ongoing Fifa ethics case, indicated that he is likely to decide later on and only after seeking guidance from colleagues.

“I still take advice from all the participating parties of African football,” the Fifa vice-president told BBC Sport Africa. “Once it’s done, I’ll be able to say whether or not I go for it.”

