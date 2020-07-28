Maurice Kirya sends inspirational message to Maro

Gone are the days when the industry was all about beef; Pallaso fighting Sheebah, Radio and Weasel fighting Chameleone and Bobi Wine fighting Bebe Cool, etc. Things have changed.

Now we see artistes hanging out together and drinking at the same table, and it has grown to a level where they can pat someone on the back.

In a leaked WhatsApp conversation, Mwoyo singer Maurice Kirya was heard praising, applauding and encouraging singer Maro in a note.

In the 1min:1sec audio note, Kirya told Maro how he has followed him and his music over the years.

“Hey Bro, I just thought I should send you an audio note and can I inspire you today? It is 2017 and I have seen many artistes come out but I have kept an eye on you to do something amazing in this Industry. Whatever you do out there, remember why you started to sing, if you follow your heart then there is nothing you cannot do, Maro my friend, Keep up,” Maurice Kirya said.

When we talked to Maro, he said it was a day that will never come back in 2017. He was happy that it came from one of the people that he looks up to. Way to go boys!

Related

Share News







