Kim Kardashian asks for compassion over Kanye West’s mental health

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday shared a message addressing his husband Kanye West’s bipolar diagnosis while also calling for compassion for her husband.

Her response comes days after West held a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, in which he emotionally spoke about his faith, his late mother and his family.

PAINFUL

In a lengthy Instagram Stories post, Kardashian acknowledged that West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder saying it’s “incredibly complicated and painful” for many to understand.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” Kardashian wrote.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she further wrote.

DIVORCE

Kardashian went on to state that her husband was “subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions” but asked for greater empathy and understanding.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this,” she said.

Her husband had earlier posted a series of since-deleted tweets on social media, suggesting he has considered divorcing her.

But Kardashian did not address any specific statements from her husband in her post.

Kardashian and Kanye married in 2014 and have four children together.

Related

Share News







