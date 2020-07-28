Gospel artistes can now charge like secular singers – Pr Bugembe

Back in the day, gospel artistes used to do things for God’s grace.

They never asked for money to offer their services but not anymore, thanks to artistes such as Judith Babirye and Sseku Martin, among others.

Lately, gospel music can share a table with secular music.

“We are now enjoying the fruits of our sweat. I remember when Judith Babirye asked for Shs1m to sing at a wedding and it reached a point of people rioting in the church but her efforts changed things. Today, Levixone, Coopy Bly, Exodus can ask for Shs2m and it will be paid. So the future is really bright,” said Bugembe in an interview recently.

He further explained that there is no difference between artistes as gospel is consumed in the same places where secular music is consumed.

