English singer sued by ex-wife for breaching divorce agreement

English singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer Sir Elton John has been sued by ex-wife Renate Blauel for a breach of divorce agreement.

The 73-year-old musician tied the knot with the German sound engineer in 1984 but went public about being gay in 1988 after their divorce.

Renate, who is 67 years of age, is now suing Elton for Sh414million after he wrote about their marriage in his autobiography Me which had a biopic released in 2019 Rocketman.

Renate has been quoted by several international blogs, claiming she repeatedly begged Sir Elton not to discuss their marriage in public after changing her identity following the divorce to avoid attention.

Renate has already filed documents at the London High Court where she claimed Elton’s comments about her in the book broke the terms of an agreement they made after their divorce which triggered long-standing mental health issues on her part.

On his defense, Elton, through his representatives, hopes Renate will see sense and drop the case as he has always praised her publicly.

However, the sound engineer has told her lawyers she is determined to go the full length of the case after Sir Elton broke the terms of their divorce by mentioning their failed marriage in public.

Upon their divorce, Elton married David Furnish, 57, in December 2014 after England embraced same sex marriage. This came nine years after their civil partnership ceremony. The pair have two sons born via surrogate.

