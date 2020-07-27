Government to issue another lockdown Due to negligence of Citizens

Kampala:The government of Uganda has revealed that it will announce a lockdown on Kampala Central Business District (CBD) after several people neglecting and or ignoring Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that were issued by the Ministry of Health, in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Uganda.

The revelation, which comes a few days after Uganda registered two COVID-19 deaths, was made by Minister for Kampala Capital City, Betty Amongi, on Monday.

Minister Amongi revealed that cabinet has resolved to institute a COVID-19 lockdown specifically for Kampala, after observing that the city is increasingly becoming a hub for COVID-19 infections.

Amongi said that; “ We will announce a lockdown specifically for Kampala and it will take two weeks. This is because scientists advised us that Ugandans in Kampala have continued to ignore Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)like wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and others.”

She added that; “We shall close down Kampala and let Ugandans survive in other parts of the country because the people in Kampala who pleaded with us to open up are not following the Standard Operating Procedures.”

This comes at a time when officials from the Ministry of Health revealed on Sunday that Uganda’s cases have since risen to 1,115, with two deaths, after 12 new infections were registered.

One of the deceased was a paramedic who died in Namisindwa District last week, while the second victim was an 80-year-old lady who died at Mengo Hospital, Kampala, on Sunday after presenting signs of COVID-19 like difficulty in breathing, vomiting, diarrhea among others.

So far, a total of 975 people have recovered from the virus since the first case was confirmed in March, after which president Yoweri Museveni announced a national lockdown, which he has since partially lifted

