Weasel contradicts himself

Goodlyfe artiste Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel was in the news last week when he allegedly assaulted one of the mothers of his children, Talia Kassim.

The Goodlyfe artiste was seen in a video having a verbal disagreement with Talia who was later seen leaving with her two children.

But before she left, she was cautioned by his peers never to give him booze when he is tired.

However when he was asked about the incident, Weasel sarcastically thanked the ‘camera crew’ for being concerned and added that it was part of the video he was shooting.

The next day, Weasel shot himself in the foot when he claimed that the video that circulated on social media was two years old.

