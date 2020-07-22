Karole Kasita is done for the year

At the beginning of the year, we predicted Karole Kasita as one of the artistes to watch in 2020 and boy has the girl not disappointed.

With her latest single, Balance, hitting airwaves Karole Kasita is on fire but while you celebrate, she has a little sumn’ for you.

However, while appearing on Morning at NTV last Friday, the Yaka singer was out to break hearts when she announced that she was not releasing anymore new music.

Why? Covid-19. “I want to give my nice song space to grow.

Slowly, but surely.” she said, adding that she has a number of songs in store but because of the lockdown, she fears they will not be appreciated much.

We hope the strategy works in your favour, girl.

