Is Douglas Lwanga headed to MTV Base?

After appearing on the MTV ‘Africa Day Benefit Concert a few months ago, it looks like MTV Base management were impressed with Douglas Lwanga to the extent that they want him to be one of their own.

According to info we have received, the NBS presenter is likely to join the Nigerian-based station as a presenter although he is still in talks with them.

When we contacted Lwanga on the rumour, he was elusive but promised to update us, but that was enough hint for us. Whatever the deal, that is some mega deal you will bag Daga!

