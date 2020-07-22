I am beyond dancehall – Cindy

We might have moved on from the Zzina Awards but it looks like Cindy is yet to recover from losing the female artiste of the year award to Spice Diana.

The Boom Party singer has found all possible ways to justify her spot on Uganda’s music scene but it seems many are too blind to see.

It is for that matter that she has decided to shun all awards in Uganda that will nominate her under the dancehall category because she has “enough of those”.

“I’m beyond just a dancehall artiste. I have like 10 accolades of that category at home so I feel I am beyond that now. I’m not the same artiste I was 10 years ago,” she said.

Cindy, real name Cinderella Sanyu, added that anyone who wants to include her in their awards should only nominate her in two categories; Artiste and Female Artiste of the year. Otyooo!

