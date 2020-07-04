July 4, 2020

Kato Lubwama escapes from doctor

3 hours ago

For the past three months, Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama has been bedridden to a point where some people almost pronounced him dead.

However last week, the actor cum politician risked his health when he left hospital to go and record a jingle for his upcoming TV programme. And this was without the doctor’s authorisation.

Kato Lubwama is said to have recorded the intro, bed and out-ro of the programme at Mesach Semakula’s studio where he was for almost an hour reportedly looking frail.

When asked about his health situation, Lubwana said he is a film star who has to complete his movie. Lol!

Staff Writter

https://www.dailyexclusives.co.ug

See author's posts

Share News
Tags:

More Stories

Douglas Lwanga elbowed by Spice’s bouncers

3 hours ago

Khalifa Aganaga resorts to booking gigs

3 hours ago

The Gombyas are back musically

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.