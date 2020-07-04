Kato Lubwama escapes from doctor

For the past three months, Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama has been bedridden to a point where some people almost pronounced him dead.

However last week, the actor cum politician risked his health when he left hospital to go and record a jingle for his upcoming TV programme. And this was without the doctor’s authorisation.

Kato Lubwama is said to have recorded the intro, bed and out-ro of the programme at Mesach Semakula’s studio where he was for almost an hour reportedly looking frail.

When asked about his health situation, Lubwana said he is a film star who has to complete his movie. Lol!

