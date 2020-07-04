Douglas Lwanga elbowed by Spice’s bouncers

Spice Diana is not your ordinary artiste anymore because I mean, while some people are busy looking for kawogo, she is pulling diva stunts.

For the last two weeks, the singer has been moving around for appearances with a bunch of mean-looking bouncers.

Among the places she has been to recently was at NBS Television where she was being hosted by Douglas Lwanga.

Now, we all know Daga is one harmless man, but the presenter must have been left reconsidering ever inviting Spice to his set again.

What happened? Well, when Spice and team got to studio, Douglas tried to extend his pleasantries as he extended a handshake but the singer’s bodyguards blocked his hand from reaching their boss, who was busy on phone.

On realising what had just happened, Spice instructed the bouncers to let him through. They hugged and she apologised.

But but… who is hugging and shaking hands in this time. Don’t try this at home people #Tonsemberera. #KeepADistance

