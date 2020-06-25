Lukwago Replaces Kanyike With Doreen Nyanjura As Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago addresses journalists at City Hall yesterday. he said that he has already established what is in the report from the tribunal and siad therefore that, he is ready for a by election because it seems thats what president Museveni wants and has no option now, othere than going back to the ground and people decide . PHOTO BY FAISWAL KASIRYE

Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr. Erias Lukwago has appointed Ms. Doreen Nyanjura as his deputy, replacing Ms. Sarah Kanyike who was nominated for a government job at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Mr. Lukwago last week gave Ms. Kanyike a three-day ultimatum after President Museveni nominated her for the position of KCCA director gender, community services, and production.

Mr. Lukwago had implored Ms. Kanyike to reject the appointment. Ms. Kanyike is, however, said to have tendered in her resignation Thursday morning.

Ms. Kanyike is a councilor representing Makindye East and was appointed by Lukwago in 2016 to deputize him.

Other appointments included that of Dr. Daniel Okello Ayen, who was confirmed as the director of public health and environment, and Ms. Grace Akullo, who was nominated as the new director of human resource and administration, replacing Mr. Richard Lule.

In his nomination letter to the Public Service Commission, the President said: “We have used integrity hunting to identify the persons”. Mr. Museveni also directed the Public Service Commission to advertise and fill all other vacant positions at City Hall.

Mr. Kitaka Andrew and Mr. Sam Sserunkuuma, who was the acting deputy executive director, will retain their substantive positions as director of engineering and technical services and revenue collections, respectively.

Related

Share News







