Vertonghen and Vorm contracts extended until the end of season

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm have extended their contracts at Tottenham until the end of the season.

The Premier League club confirmed on Monday the pair have agreed temporary deals to keep them in north London for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, which has been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Long-serving defender Vertonghen and third-choice goalkeeper Vorm had been due to become free agents on June 30.

Tottenham also announced Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters will complete the season with loan clubs Newcastle United and Southampton respectively.

Vertonghen has been with Tottenham since 2012 but has been strongly tipped to leave when the transfer window opens.

The former Ajax defender recently hinted that Italy and Spain are possible destinations, but boss Jose Mourinho has not ruled out a longer-term deal.

Vorm returned to Spurs on a free transfer in October but has made just one appearance in all competitions.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Tuesday with a home match against London rivals West Ham.

