Galaxy FM proprietor claps back at Fik Fameica

Galaxy FM proprietor Innocent Nahabwe is known to keep a low profile when it comes to his investments, but when he comes across anything that hits at any of his businesses, he will come out all guns blazing.

A recent incident is when Fik Fameica expressed his disappointment at the Zzina Awards on Twitter saying, “No award won for big songs local and international!! Mujoga basajja mwe”.

To this, Nahabwe wrote: “Bro Fameica, don’t let the guys commenting here deceive you like the crowds that showed up at your concert. Take it easy!

We love you…be humble!” Now if all remember what happened at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds that day, can we gather here and say, Ouuuuuuch!

