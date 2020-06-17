Ethiopia to withdrawal from Nile Dam talks

Ethiopia’s foreign affairs minister has warned that his country might not return to the negotiation table if Egypt walks out of the current round of talks.

The two countries, together with Sudan, resumed talks last week to solve the long-standing impasse on the Grand Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia is building.

Egypt fears the project will allow Ethiopia to control the flow of Africa’s longest river.

Speaking to journalists in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew accused Cairo of obstinacy.

