Bobi Wine and Besigye ‘plan nationwide protests’

Uganda’s opposition figures Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, and Kizza Besigye will plan nationwide protests against the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

They said the government had not put in place measures to protect and revive the economy after the effects of the pandemic.

In a joint press conference, the two leaders said they will join forces to unseat President Yoweri Museveni.

Bobi Wine, who before becoming an MP was a pop star, serenaded those in attendance with a song that criticised the president:

