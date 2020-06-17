All Tanzania schools to reopen

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has ordered schools at all levels to reopen on 29 June.

He has also ordered a return to normalcy of all social and economic activities that had been stopped by coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Magufuli issued the directives while proroguing parliament on Tuesday ahead of October general elections.

He repeated his claim that the country was spared from the pandemic by God, words that had elicited mixed reactions recently.

On Monday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country only had 66 cases of the virus in 10 out of 26 regions.

Final year and university students had resumed classes on 1 June but learners in other levels had remained at home.

