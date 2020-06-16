Beyoncé in talks with Disney for ‘Black Panther 2’ project

Singer Beyoncé is believed to be in talks with Disney to sign a $100 million deal to work on three major projects including Black Panther 2. The singer is set to appear on the soundtrack for the movie which is due for release next year, plus two other blockbusters.

Beyoncé voiced Nala in last year’s The Lion King reboot and sang a new version of Can You Feel the Love Tonight on the soundtrack. She is also thought to be discussing the possibility of lending her voice to some Disney+ documentaries.

NEGOTIATIONS

According to The Sun, Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand. The paper also reported that the final details of the negotiations are being thrashed out.

While details of the other two films remain unclear, Beyoncé previously voiced her love of the entertainment giant after singing When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio for a charity singalong.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the Disney family. And to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America, I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” Beyoncé said at the time.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

The 38-year-old singer first worked for Disney in 2007 with their Alice In Wonderland as part of the Disney Dream Portrait series.

Before becoming a massive singer and marrying Jay -Z, Beyoncé had worked on the 2002 film Austin Power In Goldmember. Then came the 2006 films The Pink Panther and Dreamgirls.

Speaking during YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 20202 special, she thanked them for using their collective voice and letting the world know that Black Lives Matter.

“The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today,” she said.

Related

Share News







