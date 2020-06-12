Uncertainty in Burundi after the president’s death

FILE PHOTO: Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza attends the National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), party's extraordinary congress in Gitega Province, Burundi January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana/File Photo

Days after the sudden death of Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza, uncertainty rules in the country over who should replace him.

The man who won May’s presidential election was waiting to be inaugurated in August, but it’s the speaker of the parliament who constitutionally should assume interim leadership.

No-one has taken the oath of office yet.

The cabinet, which met on Thursday, was chaired by the first (of two) vice-presidents. They discussed the “management of the situation following the unexpected death of the president”, according to an official statement.

The lack of a new head of state has led to speculation that there is a power tussle within the ruling party between President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye and Pascal Nyabenda, the speaker of parliament.

Back in January, they had both been vying to become the presidential candidate for the governing CNDD-FDD party.

Government spokesperson Prosper Ntahorwamiye told the BBC on Wednesday that the current situation will be resolved in court.

“We are consulting the constitutional court. It is studying the power vacancy, it will take a few days,” he said.

Meanwhile, speculation about the cause of Mr Nkurunziza’s death continues.

Many think that he succumbed to coronavirus, but the government says that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Related

Share News







