Cindy denies chewing a live seed

For two weeks now, there have been rumours flying around that the self-proclaimed dancehall king Cindy is pregnant.

This was after fans saw hints of a baby bump during her performance at the Club Beatz at Home finale.

We were excited for her, especially after we confirmed with a slip off the tongue of one of the event’s organisers.

However, our excitement seems to have been cut short because during a recent interview on Spark TV’s Uncut, the Boom Party singer denied the rumour that she was baking any buns in her oven.

“I am not pregnant like people were saying. We have been home for three months, so I just put on a bit of weight. I haven’t been performing, I haven’t been doing rehearsals or gyming, so you can understand the situation,” she said.

The singer also added that her baby bump showed early the first time she got pregnant, so I guess we can all go back to minding our business as we wait for time to tell… as it does with all other pregnancies.

Related

Share News







