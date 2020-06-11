June 11, 2020

South African Air Force HQ closed due to Coronavirus

59 mins ago

The headquarters of South African Air Force in the capital, Pretoria, has been temporarily closed after two people working there tested positive for coronavirus.

The building was evacuated on Tuesday as a precautionary measure and would be closed for two days for “deep cleaning”, the military said in a statement.

The two people have since been quarantined.

The military advised all employees who had had contact with the infected people over the last 14 days to get tested.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the continent.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans not to be scared by the rising numbers after the country recorded more than half of the current total number of cases in the last two weeks.

