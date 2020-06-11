June 11, 2020

Nile nations try to end the deadlock over the dam

1 hour ago

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt are trying to agree on what the role of observers should be as they resume talks to resolve the dispute over the Grand Renaissance Dam.

The talks, mediated by the US and World Bank, stalled after the three countries could not agree on a timeline for filling the mega dam.

Ethiopia has announced its intention to start filling the dam’s reservoir in July.

When complete, the dam will be Africa’s biggest hydroelectric power plant.

Its construction began in 2011 on the Blue Nile tributary in the northern Ethiopia highlands.

According to a statement from Ethiopia’s water ministry, the new round of talks are being attended by representatives from South Africa, the European Union and the United States as observers.

The talks, which began on Tuesday, are being held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dam is currently under construction in western Ethiopia and is nearly 75% complete according to officials.

