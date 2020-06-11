Gov’t planning 40,000 beds for coronavirus patients

President Yoweri Museveni has said the country is preparing to have 40,000 hospital beds to treat coronavirus patients.

The president said the Ministry of Health was initially planning for 9,000 extra beds, some at Namboole Stadium in the capital, Kampala.

But he said that he had told officials to organise more beds at other locations as well.

Uganda has so far recorded 657 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

Mr Museveni said the country had managed to prevent coronavirus-related deaths but warned that as the numbers increased there could be deaths.

President Museveni criticised some people for not following regulations to social distance by attending burials and weddings.

He said to stop community transmissions of the virus people needed to be more careful and stay at home if they had nothing important to do.

