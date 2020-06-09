SA to pay $14m for Cuban doctors says minister

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said Cuban doctors brought in to fight the coronavirus outbreak will cost the country $14m (£11m).

The minister said the 187 specialists – including biostatisticians, epidemiologists, family physicians and health technologists – will be accommodated until 2021.

Dr Mkhize said the medics were qualified in areas in which the country was struggling to produce enough experts.

“The estimated budget cost is informed by actual appointment levels of the Cuban health brigade as determined by their registration category, which took into consideration years of experience,” the minister explained in a letter to parliament.

The arrival of Cuban doctors in South Africa to help fight coronavirus ruffled feathers as an association said unemployed local medics should have been given priority to work.

