Gen Kasirye Gwanga dies at Nakasero Hospital

Gen Gwanga breathed his last this morning at Nakasero Hospital at around 9 am.

The Maverick general has had a long term ailment and was recently hospitalized at the facility in Kampala .

Earlier in April, the UPDF said Gen Gwanga had been admitted at the Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre in Mbuya.

Gwanga , who commanded one of the NRA units that captured Kampala in 1986 has made his name for freely speaking his mind, an uncommon trait in the military.

Besides his military duties, he also served as the LC5 chairman for Mubende District.

He initially retired from the army in 2005, but later asked to, and was reinstated by the Commander in Chief.

In March 2018, Kasirye Ggwanga was promoted from the rank of Brigadier to Major General and he officially retired in the same year.

Source: CR

Related

Share News







