BEEF BETWEEN NBS TV AND NTV GOES TERRIBLY WRONG!

Kampala – NTV Dance Party crew and NBS Saturday Night Live crew have always dressed to impress their audience during their Saturday night shows. However, NBS made the got it all wrong this time when their NBSSNL crew showed up in T-shirts with the slogan “All Lives Matter” which left fans angry, disappointed and appalled by this act. This comes at a time when the black community is bleeding and still mourning the unjust death of George Floyd and other blacks who killed unjustly.

“All Lives Matter” is a slogan that has come to be associated with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement. The slogan “Black Lives Matter” is an all-encompassing statement meant to signify the fact that black lives matter too and that black lives need to start to matter. It does not mean that only black lives matter. It is understood that white lives matter and that’s the default.

A one @adolfAfricana tweeted, “Why would you be so incentive at such a critical time wen the black community is bleeding……… This is so painful to me especially from a station a love and defend so dearly. I feel so embarrassed and wish you can genuinely apologize to the black community.”

The lashes from angry fans on social media forced NBS tv to quickly respond with an apology through a tweet saying, “Tonight on #NBSSNL,we rubbed many of our viewers, local and international, the wrong way when our team moved to don t-shirts labelled “All Lives Matter.” This was NOT our intention, and the outcome is far from what is expected of us. We shall do better. #BlackLivesMatter 🏼 🏽 🏿”

Regardless of NBS’ efforts to apologize to their viewers, some discontented fans went ahead to rubbish their apology saying it meant nothing if the photos of their presenters wearing those shirts of doom are still up on social media. One tweep @PartriqKanyomozi vapored, “NBS apologised for ‘their staff donning All lives matter’ t-shirts but kept photos of their staff donning the t-shirts on their TL. Be sincere in an apology, Always.”

Things are not looking good for NBS, stay tuned for more to come.

