Werner to Chelsea? Leipzig star not to the standard of Liverpool front three

Timo Werner is not of the standard of Liverpool’s current front three, according to Reds legend Robbie Fowler.

Werner has long been linked with a move from RB Leipzig to Anfield but looks set to join Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea.

It is claimed the Blues have triggered Werner’s release clause, thought to be in the region of £54million (€60m), to win the race for his signature.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol recently said the club had “slipped up” by not signing Werner.

However, that is not a view shared by Fowler.

Fowler wrote in his column in the Daily Mirror: “I’ve heard the noise ­surrounding Timo Werner in recent weeks – but I’m not a big fan.

“I realise he’s a talented player, he has moments of real brilliance in matches that underline his quality. But I stand by this: is Werner up to the standard of Liverpool’s current front three? Not for me.

“I’ve also seen the meltdown from some Liverpool fans when they ­realised he’s probably not leaving RB Leipzig for Anfield after all. It makes it seem as though he’s a Marco van Basten, a world-class player who would walk into any side.

“For the life of me, I don’t know why… does he influence games consistently enough? Not for me.

“Does he match up to the players you are signing him to challenge and replace? Not at Liverpool. Maybe at Chelsea.”

Werner has scored 25 goals and supplied eight assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances in 2018-19.

