June 8, 2020

Kenya extends lockdown by 30 days

4 hours ago

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended a nationwide overnight curfew by another 30 days after warning that ending it risked tens of thousands of additional coronavirus deaths.

But the nightly curfew will be three hours shorter, running from 21:00 to 04:00, and several areas that had been under lockdown will now reopen.

Some Kenyans are disappointed that Mr Kenyatta made no mention in Saturday’s announcement of police brutality after the Independent Police Oversight Authority revealed this week that 15 people had died at the hands of officers enforcing the curfew.

Complaints against police have included shootings, robbery and sexual assault.

Kenya has recorded 2,600 confirmed cases of the virus, 83 of whom have died.

