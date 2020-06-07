Coronavirus: 36 new cases confirmed including 9 medical personnel

KAMPALA — The Ministry of Health says 36 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, bringing Uganda’s total infections 593.

The new cases are part of 1,310 samples analyzed on Friday June 05.

In the development, 15 cases have been recorded from Kyotera, a district at the border of Uganda and Tanzania, nine are frontline health workers from Kampala while eight cases were from Yumbe another border district.

In the worrying development more community infections popped up from Mayuge,Pader and Buvuma Districts.

According to new figures, 17 health workers have tested positive the virus. The Ministry didn’t give a breakdown.

The rise in the number of community cases is a cause of worry according to health ministry officials.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary says they are worried the disease can easily spread now.

“Spread of the disease is now going to be easy with the more cases we are getting. Someone can easily get in touch in the community and spread the disease,” she said.

As of today, 82 people have been discharged

Source: PD

Related

Share News







