‘War crimes’ suspected as violence spreads in DR Congo

The UN human rights chief has warned of spreading violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, saying some of the incidents may amount to crimes against humanity or war crimes.

Michelle Bachelet said around 1,300 civilians had been killed in several separate conflicts between armed groups and government forces over the past eight months.

She said she was appalled by the increase in brutal attacks on innocent civilians by armed groups in DR Congo.

Calling for there to be investigations and justice, Miss Bachelet said the military and security forces had also committed grave violations, including killings and sexual violence.

Source: BBC

