Nigerians protest against rising rape culture

In Nigeria’s main cities of Lagos and Abuja, rights campaigners have been out on the streets to express anger following several recent cases of sexual violence against young women – including gang rapes.

Over the last week the hashtag #JusticeforUwa has been trending on social media after a 22-year-old student, Vera Uwaila Omosuwa, was raped inside a church and died two days later after being bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher.

Dozens of women carrying placards urged the authorities to do more to protect women and girls and to seek justice for the victims.

Earlier this week, Nigerian police said they were immediately deploying more people to investigate cases of gender-based violence.

If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence in Nigeria, help and support is available at Naptip.

